UM System President Choi to appear on 939 the Eagle Saturday morning

We’re expecting to learn new details Saturday morning about efforts to build a new and larger research reactor in Columbia. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi will join host Fred Parry in-studio from 7-8 on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program.

Mizzou officials briefed Columbia-area business leaders during June’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. Mizzou’s Sarah Chinniah says building a new and larger research reactor in Columbia is critical to ensuring a lifetime supply of isotopes needed to diagnose heart disease and to detect and treat cancer.

The proposed reactor would be built on Mizzou property near Discovery Ridge, near Highway 63 in south Columbia.

President Choi will also update listeners about Columbia’s Roy Blunt NextGen facility. He’ll also be discussing the new $200-million Children’s Hospital being built in Columbia, and will discuss the recent hiring of new chief marketing and communications officer John Denker.