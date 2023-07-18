UPDATE: Ashland’s police chief on paid leave for personnel matter

The police chief in southern Boone County’s Ashland has been placed on paid administrative leave, which took effect Monday afternoon at 4.

A four-sentence press release from the city of Ashland says Police Chief Gabe Edwards’ leave involves a personnel matter. City administrator Kyle Michel says information regarding the leave will be released “when this matter is concluded.”

939 the Eagle spoke to Mr. Michel this morning, who cannot release any other information. The Ashland board of aldermen are set to meet for their regular meeting this evening at 7.