UPDATE: Columbia has received about an inch of rain in last 24 hours

Many Columbia-area residents woke up overnight to thunder, heavy rain and some hail.

The National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis office issued two flash flood warnings for Boone County overnight, and those warnings have expired.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia has received 0.99 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, and most of that fell between 1-7 this (Wednesday) morning.

The NWS says heat index values will approach 100 degrees in Columbia and Jefferson City today, although it will be dry. You’re urged to drink plenty of water and to wear light-colored clothing.