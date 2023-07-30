Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Crews still removing downed trees in Columbia on Sunday

This large tree is partially blocking south Columbia’s Bluff Creek road (July 30, 2023 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Columbia Water and Light crews worked throughout the day on Saturday into the early-morning hours on Sunday to restore power to more than 2,000 people who lost power it during severe thunderstorms.

ABC-17 meteorologist Chance Gotsch from our news partner KMIZ says wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour were reported.

Columbia Water and Light says about 2,100 residents lost power when the winds brought numerous trees and poles to the ground. Numerous outages were reported in the central city. One 939 the Eagle listener says her power was finally restored at 4 am on Sunday: she lives near Columbia’s Conley road Wal-Mart.

A 939 the Eagle reporter observed a large tree blocking part of south Columbia’s Bluff Creek on Sunday morning. There are a number of landscaping crews across the city on Sunday, still removing trees from yards and some roads.

