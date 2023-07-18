UPDATE: Jefferson City and Fulton now included in severe thunderstorm watch

Jefferson City, Fulton, Kingdom City and Montgomery City are now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 this afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Mexico, Missouri is also included in the severe thunderstorm watch. The watch also includes much of southeast Missouri, including Farmington and Poplar Bluff.

The NWS says a few tornadoes are possible, along with winds of up to 75 miles per hour.

Columbia and Ashland are not included in the watch. However, heavy downpours and winds are possible in Columbia until 3, according to NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja.