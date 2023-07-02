UPDATE: No reports of major storm damage in mid-Missouri; storms much worse toward St. Louis

While mid-Missouri saw a number of severe thunderstorm warnings this weekend, there are no reports of major damage.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued severe thunderstorm warnings on Friday evening for Cooper, Howard, Audrain and Montgomery counties. They also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Cole, Callaway and Osage counties on Saturday.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia received about a half-inch of rain through early Sunday morning. Columbia received some additional rainfall late Sunday morning. Ms. Jaja has not received reports of any major storm damage in central Missouri.

The weather was much worse in the St. Louis region, where Saturday afternoon’s first Cardinal-Yankee game was delayed due to storms and 70 mile-per-hour winds.

Television station KMOV reports a woman was killed when a tree fell near the Grove, crushing her vehicle. Residents tell KMOV the woman was alive after the tree fell and that she called 911 but couldn’t get through. It took first responders 40 minutes to get to the scene. The city cites the large volume of 911 calls to police and fire dispatch.