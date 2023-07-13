UPDATE: Power restored to much of storm-damaged mid-Missouri

The severe thunderstorms that rolled through mid-Missouri Wednesday evening at about 6 knocked out power to hundreds of residents in mid-Missouri’s Boone and Callaway counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Boone, Callaway, Howard and Randolph counties. Ameren Missouri’s has restored power to several hundred residents in Callaway County, in the Holts Summit and New Bloomfield areas. Ameren Missouri crews have been working around-the-clock to restore power. Our news partner KMIZ reports the Carrington area was also hard-hit.

Utility crews from Columbia-based Boone Electric have worked around the clock in heavy rains and winds to restore power to residents impacted by the storms and strong winds. Boone Electric has restored power to more than 1,000 customers.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia received about three-quarters-of-an inch of rain during the storms.

Our news partner KMIZ reports the storm impacted areas near Columbia, Harrisburg and Prathersville.