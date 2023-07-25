Whaley’s final day in business in Jefferson City is today

Jefferson City-area residents are expected to pack historic Whaley’s East End drug store today for its final day of business.

Whaley’s is selling its three locations to Walgreens, which is closing the stores. Walgreens has two locations in the Capital City. Residents and longtime customers have been packing the Whaley’s East end location, to get one more drink from its old-fashioned soda machine before it closes.

The original owner Red Whaley opened that location 80 years ago, in 1943. His aim was to provide customers with the best prescription service in town. Whaley’s says the independent pharmacy industry has become more challenging over the past several years. They cite the decrease in reimbursement from insurance companies.

A 939 the Eagle reporter was at that location one day last week, taking a photo of the old-fashioned soda fountain. So many people ordered sodas that day that Whaley’s ran out of ice that day.