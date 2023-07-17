Woman charged in JCMO ATM attack

A Jefferson City woman is accused of assault and robbery. ABC 17 reports Rebecca Matlack is in the Cole County Jail, and will be in court later today (mon). Court documents say Matlack approached another woman using an ATM at a bank on Jefferson Street. She allegedly pulled the woman’s hair, punched her and took her credit and debit cards. She also allegedly tried to enter the victim’s car with the victim’s child in it, but the victim got in the way. Matlack is facing charges of second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.