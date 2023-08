Barring any last minute stay, a Missouri execution is on for tonight

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that the state will proceed with this week’s planned execution of a man who abducted and killed a 6-year-old girl nearly two decades ago, though the man’s attorneys are still pressing claims he is mentally incompetent.

Johnny Johnson, 45, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection tonite Tuesday evening for the July 26, 2002, fatal beating of Casey Williamson in her St. Louis County hometown of Valley Park.