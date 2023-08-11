Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia man who led authorities on manhunt

A Columbia man who led authorities on a two-day manhunt in late June has been indicted by a Boone County grand jury for second degree arson and six other felonies.

The grand jury has also indicted 36-year-old Brandt Feutz with first degree harassment, two counts of resisting arrest, armed criminal action and two other felonies. Feutz is scheduled to appear in Boone County Circuit Court today via video from the Fulton prison, where he’s currently incarcerated.

Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board revoked Feutz’s parole after the high-profile manhunt, which led to residents in Columbia’s Old Hawthorne being urged to shelter in place. Feutz has been in and out of Missouri prisons multiple times in the past 17 years.

In addition to facing the brand-new charges, he’ll also have to finish serving his 12-year drug sentence.