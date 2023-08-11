Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia man who led authorities on manhunt

Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia man who led authorities on manhunt

A Boone County grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Brandt Feutz for second degree arson and six other felonies (July 2023 mug shot courtesy of the Missouri Department of Corrections’ website)

A Columbia man who led authorities on a two-day manhunt in late June has been indicted by a Boone County grand jury for second degree arson and six other felonies.

The grand jury has also indicted 36-year-old Brandt Feutz with first degree harassment, two counts of resisting arrest, armed criminal action and two other felonies. Feutz is scheduled to appear in Boone County Circuit Court today via video from the Fulton prison, where he’s currently incarcerated.

Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board revoked Feutz’s parole after the high-profile manhunt, which led to residents in Columbia’s Old Hawthorne being urged to shelter in place. Feutz has been in and out of Missouri prisons multiple times in the past 17 years.

In addition to facing the brand-new charges, he’ll also have to finish serving his 12-year drug sentence.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer