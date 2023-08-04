Boone County jury convicts Columbia man of 2020 murder

A Columbia man is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole, after being convicted of first degree murder for the May 2020 killing of a man on Quail drive.

A Boone County jury deliberated for about three hours before convicting 42-year-old Bobby Dawson of first degree murder and armed criminal action. 36-year-old Rod Jones was shot to death more than three years ago on Quail drive, and the case was delayed by the COVID pandemic. Dawson was captured in Kansas City after the murder.

Boone County Circuit Judge Joshua Calvin Devine has scheduled a September 15 sentencing date for Dawson.

Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson says that together, we will continue to build a strong community that is resilient against violence.