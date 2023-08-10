Boone County’s average wage is down by about $400 in 2023, business leader says

The average wage in mid-Missouri’s Boone County is just under $50,000, according to Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI). REDI executive vice president Bernie Andrews briefed area business leaders and bankers on Wednesday at Columbia Mall.

He says Boone County’s average wage is now $49,306, which is about $23 per hour. That’s down about $400 this year. The number surprised Mr. Andrews and some of the other leaders in the meeting, who note employers are having to pay higher wages to land employees now.