Brief NIL celebration ceremony will take place at Faurot Field tonight

Missouri’s governor, state lawmakers, the UM System President and others will part during tonight’s recognition ceremony celebrating the recent passage of the bipartisan NIL bill. That’s name, image, and likeness legislation.

Governor Mike Parson (R) signed the bipartisan bill at Memorial Stadium earlier this month, joined by Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz, Tiger men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates, UM System President Dr. Mun Choi and others. Governor Parson says the NIL bill will be a model for the nation, adding that it will benefit students at Mizzou and statewide.

The governor’s office tells 939 the Eagle that tonight’s ceremony will be during the first TV timeout at Faurot, at approximately 7:12. Missouri Commissioner for the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Dr. Bennett Boggs, will join the governor tonight at Faurot.

UM System President Choi, who also serves as Mizzou’s chancellor, describes the bipartisan NIL bill signed by the governor as cutting-edge. State Rep. Kurtis Gregory (R-Marshall), a former Mizzou football captain, tells 939 the Eagle that the NIL bill is “one of if not the best in the country.”

The governor’s office also says Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois will be at tonight’s ceremony.