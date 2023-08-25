Cattlemen Day’s rodeo in Ashland celebrating 50 years; expect big traffic tonight and tomorrow

Big crowds are expected tonight and Saturday night in mid-Missouri’s Ashland, for the 50th annual Cattlemen Days rodeo.

It’s been a tradition in southern Boone County since 1973. The rodeo begins tonight and Saturday night at 8. You’ll see cowboys and cowgirls competing in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and other events. Tickets are $18 for tonight and $20 for tomorrow night, and organizers remind you that this is a cash-only event.

Rodeo organizers also remind you that you must stay off the fence during rodeo performances. One warning will be issued, and if it happens again, organizers say you’ll be escorted from the grounds.

Rodeo enthusiasts describe the sport as the “greatest sport on dirt.” Tomorrow morning’s Cattlemen Days rodeo parade begins at 9 at the Ashland Optimist building. The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the parade.