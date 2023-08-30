Central Bank’s High School Tailgate Nights are back again this high school football season!It’s time to tailgate with Central Bank at local high school football games this fall! All tailgates start at 5 PM and end at 6:30 PM. Paid attendees will receive a free t-shirt and a free quarter-pound hot dog, Hy-Vee chips, and a Coco-Cola product while supplies last.

This is the 17th consecutive year that Central Bank has supported area schools with a tailgate for the community. In that time, they’ve given away over 65,000 t-shirts and too many hot dogs to count!

Join News Radio 950 KWOS and 94.3 KAT Country for tailgates before select area high school football games.

Friday, September 8th

WHO | California Pintos vs. Southern Boone Eagles

WHEN | Live Broadcast from 94.3 KAT Country from 4 PM-6 PM and tailgate starts at 5 PM

WHERE | Riley Field

Join us for the rest of the Central Bank High School Tailgates! Mark your calendars now!

September 15, Blair Oaks High School – 94.3 KAT Country

October 6, Helias Catholic High School – News Radio 950 KWOS

October 13, Capital City High School – 94.3 KAT Country

October 20, Jefferson City High School – News Radio 950 KWOS

Special thanks to Hy-Vee, Coca-Cola, KRCG TV 13, Jefferson City Magazine, and Central Bank, Member FDIC.