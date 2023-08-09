Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia Mall hosting today’s REDI board meeting; retail landscape to be discussed

Columbia Mall is located on Stadium Boulevard (2023 photo courtesy of Columbia Mall’s website)

We’ll hear a presentation today about the Columbia-area’s current retail landscape.

Columbia Mall is hosting this morning’s 11:45 meeting of the Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board of directors, and mall senior general manager Rusty Strodtman will welcome Columbia-area business leaders and elected officials and will deliver the report.

Columbia Mall currently has 79 stores, including three department stores: Dillard’s, JC Penney and Target. The mall also has 11 shoe stores. It has also enjoyed recent successes like the popular Level Up. Columbia Mall was built in 1985.

The REDI board is also expected to hear a few updates today from Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and other officials.

