A Columbia man is dead after a head-on crash in Morgan County.

The Highway Patrol says Michael Paladino, 33, was driving his SUV on Highway 5, near Route MM Saturday night at around 8:30 p.m. His SUV crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on.

Paladino was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the pickup, James Prchal and Joan Olson, suffered moderate injuries.