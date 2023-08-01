Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia suspect charged with killing a man at Douglass park will go on trial next week

51-year-old Rickey Murry is charged in Boone County with first degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm (2020 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

Boone County prosecutors and defense attorneys say they’re ready for next week’s trial in a Columbia murder case that involves Douglass park.

51-year-old Rickey Lee Murry is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm for the August 2020 death of Corey Jordan in Douglass park. Columbia Police say the 51-year-old Jordan was shot to death.

939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for Monday’s hearing, with Murry on video from the Montgomery County jail. Murry is represented by defense attorney Derek Roe.

The two-day trial is scheduled to begin next Tuesday, one week from today. It will continue into Wednesday.

