Columbia’s city council gives green light to McKinney building purchase; first-reads SRO agreement

Columbia’s city council has approved a bill to purchase the historic McKinney building downtown for $1.7 million.

The two-story building is located at 411 East Broadway, next to Plaza Tire. City officials describe the McKinney building as a cultural landmark within Columbia, saying it has commemorated the social, educational, religious and civic life of Columbia’s African-American population for decades.

Under the bill approved last night, Columbia will use $1.7 million from its capital investment income account to pay for the project.

Meantime, Columbia Police have school resource officers in Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools for this morning’s first day of classes. Columbia’s city council has first-read a school resource officer (SRO) agreement with Columbia Public Schools (CPS). Under the agreement, two CPD officers are being assigned to Muriel Battle high school, with one each being assigned to Hickman and Rock Bridge.

Under the two-page agreement, CPS will compensate the city of Columbia 75 percent of the salary and benefits for the four officers. The cost is about $317,000.