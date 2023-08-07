Columbia’s city council to hold Monday evening public hearing on proposed budget

Monday evening is your first opportunity to testify about Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s proposed $533-million budget. His proposed budget is a $27-million increase from the current $506-million amount.

Mr. Seewood unveiled his proposed budget in July. It provides a $10-million pay raise for the city’s approximately 1,500 employees. Seewood says increased pay and benefits are critical to recruiting and retaining city employees. Mr. Seewood also says Columbia will also pay the entire 11 percent increased cost for city employee health insurance premiums.

His budget would also increase the Columbia Water Utility’s budget by $1-million. That’s primarily due to what Mr. Seewood describes as the drastic price increase for treating water.

You can also testify about the proposed budget on August 21 and in early September. Columbia’s city council will vote on the budget on September 18. The city’s fiscal year begins on October 1.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 at city hall.