Columbia’s council to hold two additional public hearings on proposed budget

Columbia’s city council held its first public hearing Monday night on city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s proposed $533-million budget. The council opened the podium for testimony from residents.

Mr. Seewood’s proposed budget is highlighted by $10-million in pay increases for the approximately 1,500 city employees. His budget would also add three water distribution technicians to assist with responding to customer requests, installing and replacing water meters and investigating and locating water leaks.

It would also add three utility locator positions and would create a new city department focusing on affordable housing and home ownership.

The council also plans public hearings on August 21 and on September 5, and will vote on the budget on September 18. Columbia’s fiscal year begins on October 1.