Columbia’s Heidelberg fire was 20 years ago

Friday marked the 20th anniversary of that massive blaze that almost destroyed the Heidelberg in downtown Columbia.

Our news partner ABC-17 showed footage this weekend of the August 18, 2003 three-alarm fire. There were no major injuries in the blaze.

Many people in Columbia call it “the Berg.” The Heidelberg’s website says it’s been a cornerstone of the Mizzou campus since 1963. The 2003 fire was one of Columbia’s biggest since Mom’s Arcade burned down in 1997.

The Heidelberg rebuilt after the massive fire and have added a a patio as well.