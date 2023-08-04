Columbia’s Orr street interested parties meeting is today

Columbia Parks and Recreation officials are hoping for a good turnout for Friday afternoon’s interested parties meeting for the Orr street park project.

Parks and Recreation staff will be at the site near Orr and Park from 5 to 7 pm to discuss plans, answer your questions and get your feedback. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe has told 939 the Eagle that the park is a huge deal for the area and the North Village Arts District.

Columbia has been awarded a $1.25 million grant from the state Department of Economic Development (DED) to develop the property. That will pay for most of the $1.5 million project.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood is excited about the new Orr street park that will be developed northeast of Café Berlin. Mr. Seewood participated in the June groundbreaking ceremony for the park.

Columbia Parks and Recreation says some of the park features may include open greenspace, a walking trail, outdoor art areas and a playground.