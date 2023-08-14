Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia’s school board set to vote Monday on SRO contract

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) supports approving the school resource officer contract for CPS.

Dr. Brian Yearwood will deliver a safety report this (Monday) evening about the SRO program and about driver’s education. Dr. Yearwood says school resource officers at Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools are important to staff and scholar safety. Under the agreement, two officers will be assigned to Muriel Battle high school, with one each being assigned to Hickman and Rock Bridge.

Primary SRO responsibilities include overall safety of the building, building relationships with students, staff and parent groups and reducing incidents by being a visible presence in the building.

Today’s board meeting begins at 5:30 at Boone Electric headquarters on Rangeline. That’s because the Aslin building’s board meeting room is still being renovated.

