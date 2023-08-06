CPD: Columbia man struck and killed this weekend while trying to cross I-70

Columbia Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer Saturday afternoon while trying to cross eastbound I-70 near Highway 63.

CPD has identified the victim as 43-year-old David Sharrock of Columbia, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The incident happened at about 5 pm. CPD’s initial investigation finds that Mr. Sharrock was trying to cross I-70 from south to north and that he ran into the path of the semi. CPD says the truck driver was unable to stop or avoid the pedestrian.

Columbia Police thank other agencies who responded to the crash site, including Columbia Fire, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies, Missouri state troopers and University of Missouri EMS.