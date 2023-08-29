CPD: No arrests yet in Monday evening’s shooting in northeast Columbia

Columbia Police need your help in solving Monday evening’s shooting in the 2200 block of Ballenger lane, near Arena Liquor.

CPD has announced on its Facebook page that a juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident, which happened at about 8:40 pm. Columbia Police investigators say the juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment. CPD says there is no suspect information to share at this time.

ABC-17’s Mitch Kaminski from our news partner KMIZ says police tape was up in Arena Liquor’s parking lot. Mr. Kaminski saw at least 12 CPD vehicles in the area.

CPD encourages anyone with information to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.