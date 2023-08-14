Drought, flooding and rural farm economy are main concerns for west-central Missouri congressman

A west-central Missouri congressman who represents Columbia and Sedalia on Capitol Hill is inviting you to today’s Sedalia listening session on the federal farm bill, which is underway.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), who serves on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, says powerful committee chair G.T. Thompson (R-Pennsylvania) is on-hand, as is U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth), Governor Mike Parson and Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe.

Some farmers in Congressman Alford’s district have faced both a drought and flooding. Other topics expected to come up today include the rural economy and milk in schools.

This morning’s listening session is taking place under the state fair’s Nucor pavilion.