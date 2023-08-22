Fall sentencing set for Columbia man who admits killing stepfather

A Boone County judge has scheduled an October sentencing date for a Columbia man who admits shooting his stepfather to death while the suspect was drunk last year.

23-year-old Samuel Brotherton pleads guilty to second degree murder and armed criminal action for discharging a weapon while intoxicated. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed amended charges against Brotherton last week, from first to second degree murder.

General Bailey says he consulted with the victim’s family and Boone County prosecutors. Brotherton admits shooting and killing 64-year-old Rollin Thompson, his stepfather. The attorney general says the murder happened after a verbal argument, and that the unarmed victim was shot while hiding behind a closed, locked bedroom door.

The brutal March 2022 incident happened on Columbia’s Pinecrest drive, near Blue Ridge elementary school. Boone County Circuit Judge Joshua Calvin Devine has scheduled an October 20 sentencing date.