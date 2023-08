Fatal boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks

A woman dies in a weekend boating crash at the Lake. Troopers say 44 year old Nicholette McKenna of Sunrise Beach died when the boat she was on hit a wake and then crashed into a breakwater.

The crash happened just before 8 pm at the 24 mile marker in the main channel.

There were several other boating accidents at the Lake of the Ozarks, including at least one with injuries.