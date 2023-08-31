GoCOMO offering free shuttles this afternoon and tonight for Mizzou football game

Officials from Columbia’s bus system are encouraging you to ride a free shuttle to and from this evening’s Mizzou game at Faurot Field.

GoCOMO is providing free shuttles starting at 4:30 pm, ahead of the 7 o’clock kickoff. You can board from local hotels or in the downtown area.

The buses will be running on a ten-minute cycle, depending on traffic. The final departure to Faurot is at 6:45 this evening. You can park for free starting at 4 today at the Armory Sports parking lot and at the Ninth and Ash parking lot. You’ll be able to catch the free buses at places like the Wabash, the Armory parking lot, Harpo’s, Flat Branch and Shiloh. Boarding for return trips from Faurot back to downtown begin at the end of the third quarter at the Tiger Avenue and Hospital drive roundabout. The final departure will be 30 minutes after the game’s end.

GoCOMO’s website says its bus service connects people with work, school, recreation and a more sustainable quality of life. Columbia’s bus system began in 1965.