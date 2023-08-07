Guilty plea is expected Monday in 2020 Columbia park homicide

A Columbia man suspected of shooting and killing a man after a dispute over money at a Douglass park dice game is expected to enter a guilty plea Monday morning.

939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for Friday’s pre-trial conference for 51-year-old Rickey Lee Murry. Defense attorney Derek Roe and Boone County assistant prosecutor Risa Perkins tell Judge Brouck Jacobs that they’ve reached a plea agreement. Prosecutor Perkins tells Judge Jacobs that she had been unable to reach Jordan’s family at that time and that she didn’t want them to learn details of the plea agreement through the news media.

Judge Jacobs has rescheduled the hearing for 9 this morning.

The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says Murry killed the victim after a dispute over money during a dice game. Court documents say Murry was “creeping around” Douglass park, hiding behind trees and vehicles before shooting Jordan to death.