Help us out with today’s KCMQ Atterberry Auction True North Radiothon

The KCMQ Atterberry Auction True North Radiothon -- Right now!\r\nThe KCMQ Atterberry Auction True North Radiothon is back today!\r\n\r\nTrue North is a comprehensive domestic and sexual violence victim service program. The services provided are designed to empower those who have been battered or abused by an intimate partner, enabling them to begin the healing process and work towards regaining control of their lives again.You\u2019ll hear stories of how they have helped people turn their lives around during the radiothon. You can also learn more about them\u00a0here.\r\n\r\nDonate now by clicking the button below thanks to Prairie Prophets with Roeslein Alternative Energy, or you can call the Brian Wear Plumbing phone bank at\u00a0573-815-7516. You can also text NORTH to 1-800-455-1967 thanks to Tiger Tots Preschool.\r\n\r\nThe goal of True North is to provide all victims with safe housing, advocacy and support. This advocacy and support may encompass initial contact through continuous counseling, protection, housing assistance, and appropriate legal actions.\r\n\r\nServices True North Provides:\r\nEmergency Shelter\r\n24\/7 Hotline\r\nDomestic\/Sexual Violence Education\r\nDomestic Violence Enforcement Unity\r\nCourt Advocacy\r\nHospital Advocacy\r\nCounseling\r\nSupport Groups\r\nCase Management\r\nChildren\u2019s Services\r\nSafety Planning\r\nLife Skills Sessions2022 True North Statistics:\r\n3,694 Hotline Calls (3,420 victims of domestic violence, 165 sexual assault, 52 human trafficking, 57 stalking)\r\n4,485 Volunteer Hours\r\n5,877 Emergency Shelter Bed Nights\r\n8,230 Transitional Living Bed Nights\r\n7,493 Hours of Additional Support Services\r\n86% of victims were from Boone County\r\nAverage age of residents was 34.21 years\r\nAverage length of stay was 32.47 days\r\n\r\n\u201cOn average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201c1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men in the United States has been raped in their lifetime.\u201d\r\n\r\nIf you need assistance, please reach out to the True North Hotline at 1-800-548-2480.Thank you to our partners:\u00a0Atterberry Auction,\u00a0Brian Wear Plumbing,\u00a0Prairie Prophets,\u00a0Tiger Tots Preschool,\u00a0Molly\u2019s Jewelry,\u00a0Downtown Appliance,\u00a0Phyllis Nichols \u2013 State Farm Insurance,\u00a0D Sport Graphics,\u00a0Foxy Boss Salon,\u00a0Jersey Mike\u2019s,\u00a0Living Canvas,\u00a0Missouri Eye Consultants,\u00a0Dryer\u2019s Shoe Store,\u00a0Tiger Tots Preschool, and\u00a0Ai Painting Plus.\r\n\r\n