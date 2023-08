It could get crowded in Lincoln dorms this fall

A planned remodel for the largest dorm on Lincoln University’s campus has students scrambling for rooms for this fall. President Dr. John Moseley says the high – rise Dawson Hall was built decades ago …

Moseley adds that students may have to stay three or four to a room in other dorms while the remodeling work is underway. Lincoln’s enrollment grew last year for the first time in 11 – years and Moseley expects that to continue.