Why don’t they just go ahead and fix Jefferson City’s tri – level? The interchange south of the Missouri River Bridge saw traffic jammed up for five hours last week after a cattle truck overturned. Mo-Dot’s Michelle Watkins says a re-do of the tri – level and the Whitton Expressway could cost nearly $100-million …

Watkins says the price tag could top $50 – million for the expressway and another $40 – million for the tri – level itself.