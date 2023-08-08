Jefferson City’s new city administrator is a familiar name in the Capital City.

Helias graduate Brian Crane will begin in late September. Mr. Crane, a former Jefferson City councilman, is currently Moberly’s city manager. He’s also a former city administrator in mid-Missouri’s Holts Summit. Crane tells the Zimmer News Network that he plans to work on fixing the city’s low-income housing challenge.

Jefferson City officials introduced Mr. Crane to the news media and to residents during a press conference at the Courtyard by Marriott, which is across the busy highway from Capital Plaza Hotel. Former city administrator Steve Crowell resigned in April, after nine years as city administrator.

Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater says the city conducted a nationwide search for a permanent city administrator. 39 people applied for the position.

The Zimmer News Network’s John Marsh is at the press briefing and will have more later today on both 939 the Eagle and Newsradio 950 KWOS.