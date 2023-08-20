(LISTEN): Boone Electric Cooperative general manager Todd Culley appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative was Missouri’s first electric coop. It was formed in 1936 as part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Rural Electrification Administration. Boone Electric today has more than 28,000 individual accounts that serve about 36,000 meters. While most of its members are in Boone County, they also have members in Audrain, Callaway, Howard, Monroe and Randolph counties. Boone Electric general manager and chief executive officer Todd Culley joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour on Saturday morning’s “CEO Roundtable.” Mr. Culley outlined the importance of their new $29-million corporate headquarters on Columbia’s Rangeline and they also discussed Columbia’s power plant on the Business Loop, which Mr. Culley says is no longer burning coal. Mr. Culley also says no new power plants are being built on the system, and he warns about potential large rolling blackouts across parts of the country in the next few years: