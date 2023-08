Columbia Mall is hosting today’s food drive to benefit the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Mall general manager Rusty Strodtman is encouraging you to donate whatever you can.



“6 am to 6 pm fill the pantry. So come out and donate some food or money,” Mr. Strodtman tells 939 the Eagle.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri serves 32 counties and partners with more than 145 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other agencies. It is a member of Feeding America.