(LISTEN): Columbia’s deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation by Missouri Highway Patrol’s DDCC

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) is investigating Friday afternoon’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbia. It happened at the Landing on Campusview drive.

Columbia assistant police chief Lance Bolinger tells reporters that CPD responded to a suicidal subject call at about 3:05 pm on Friday. He says officers made contact with the male subject, who said he was not suicidal. Mr. Bolinger says the subject called back at about 3:57, requesting CPD officer contact.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Bolinger-CPD-1.mp3

“When officers responded out to the scene again, the individual was armed with a weapon and started firing shots into the air. A short time later, the subject started directing the gunfire towards officers, at which time officers returned fire at the suspect,” Bolinger says.

Audio is courtesy of our news partner KMIZ. Assistant chief Bolinger says the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet by Columbia Police, pending notification of next of kin.

Columbia Police have also provided a summary of the incident, on CPD’s Facebook page.

While CPD cannot discuss specific personnel actions, they say it’s CPD’s practice to place officers who are directly involved in these incidents on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the Highway Patrol’s criminal and CPD’s internal affairs investigations.