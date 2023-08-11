(LISTEN): Columbia’s mayor touts Missouri’s I-70 expansion plan

You can expect a big turnout in Columbia for Tuesday’s ceremonial bill-signing of bipartisan legislation providing $2.8 billion to rebuild I-70 and expand it to six lanes across Missouri.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will join Governor Mike Parson at Tuesday afternoon’s ceremony, near the Business Loop.
“The governor and others will be joining us in the parking lot of the Moberly Area Community College (MACC) to do a ceremonial bill-signing for the bill that is the investment in I-70 throughout the state of Missouri,” Buffaloe says.
Tuesday’s ceremony will take place at 2:30. MACC’s parking lot is behind Imo’s Pizza and is visible from I-70. Mayor Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia has pushed for I-70’s expansion for more than a decade.
“We know this is a big investment in our community in our state. We also know we’re asking people for their patience as we see a lot more construction happening on I-70 but know that it’s for the good for commerce in our community getting around,” says Buffaloe.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick tells 939 the Eagle that this is a generational project. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) director Patrick McKenna is expected to join Governor Parson and Mayor Buffaloe. Numerous Columbia-area business leaders will also attend. The ceremony is open to the public.