(LISTEN): Columbia’s mayor touts Missouri’s I-70 expansion plan

You can expect a big turnout in Columbia for Tuesday’s ceremonial bill-signing of bipartisan legislation providing $2.8 billion to rebuild I-70 and expand it to six lanes across Missouri.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will join Governor Mike Parson at Tuesday afternoon’s ceremony, near the Business Loop.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Buffaloe-I70-1.mp3

“The governor and others will be joining us in the parking lot of the Moberly Area Community College (MACC) to do a ceremonial bill-signing for the bill that is the investment in I-70 throughout the state of Missouri,” Buffaloe says.

Tuesday’s ceremony will take place at 2:30. MACC’s parking lot is behind Imo’s Pizza and is visible from I-70. Mayor Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia has pushed for I-70’s expansion for more than a decade.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Buffaloe-I70-2.mp3

“We know this is a big investment in our community in our state. We also know we’re asking people for their patience as we see a lot more construction happening on I-70 but know that it’s for the good for commerce in our community getting around,” says Buffaloe.

Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick tells 939 the Eagle that this is a generational project. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) director Patrick McKenna is expected to join Governor Parson and Mayor Buffaloe. Numerous Columbia-area business leaders will also attend. The ceremony is open to the public.