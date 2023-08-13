(LISTEN): Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy discusses transparency on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy says there’s a lot of dysfunction in local, state and national government. Mr. Murphy joined 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio for an hour on Saturday morning’s “CEO Roundtable.” Mr. Murphy tells listeners that he rates the Columbia city council, Boone County Commission, Columbia school board and Boone Hospital trustees “all pretty bad” when it comes to transparency. Mr. Murphy praises UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, who’s in his seventh year. Murphy describes President Choi as incredible. The issue of homelessness also was discussed in-detail on the program. Mr. Murphy says Columbia needs a comprehensive homeless policy and is concerned about the proposed location of a new Columbia homeless shelter near the Business Loop. Murphy notes there’s a lack of crosswalks and sidewalks in that area, which is near the city’s power plant. Mr. Parry, a former Boone County commissioner, says Columbia is not far from Seattle or San Francisco when it comes to the homeless. Mr. Parry tells listeners that homeless residents “moved into” attorney Greg Copeland’s law office in downtown Columbia while he was out of town, destroying the office’s interior with defecation, drugs and needles: