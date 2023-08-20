(LISTEN): Mayor pleased with Columbia Mall’s approach on energy-efficiency and future

Columbia’s mayor is impressed with how Columbia Mall has pivoted from what a traditional mall looks like.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Buffaloe-Mall-1.mp3

“Bringing in things like Level Up and your different opportunities and blood drives. How do you use our mall in a smart way as we evolve as a community, so I’m really all hands on deck for that one,” Mayor Buffaloe says.

Mall general manager Rusty Strodtman says the mall is Columbia Water and Light’s 16-largest user of power. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that the mall has been forward-thinking in energy-efficiency.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Buffaloe-Mall-2.mp3

“They’ve been working with our utility for years to do investments of reinvesting in the lighting, the air conditioning units they have here. So they’re using their money smart,” says Buffaloe.

Mr. Strodtman says Columbia Mall had $150-million in sales last year. He’s especially pleased with Level Up’s success. He says the mall is currently at 90 percent of where it was before the COVID pandemic. Mr. Strodtman says the mall now has 80 stores, adding that Rally House will open a second location inside the mall this fall.