(LISTEN): Mid-Missouri lawmaker predicts I-70 expansion plan will save lives

A state lawmaker who represents three mid-Missouri counties says the massive I-70 expansion project is critical to his district. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) represents Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties.



“Big, big, big for our area. Like I say, our commerce goes down (Interstate 70). I mean, it’s just a big deal. And I’m so thankful that we got it done, so thankful,” Haden says.

Representative Haden has lost hospitals in Mexico and in Fulton and he says that people die if I-70 is clogged. Haden, who chairs the House Healthcare Reform Committee, predicts the I-70 expansion plan will save lives.

“It’s an important aspect for all of the state and all of the country. But in my district, this is a lifeblood. This will save a lot of lives,” says Haden.

Governor Mike Parson has signed bipartisan legislation allocating $2.8 billion in funding to six-lane and rebuild I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. The project will begin with the Columbia to Kingdom City stretch.