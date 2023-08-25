Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
(LISTEN): Mid-Missouri lawmaker predicts I-70 expansion plan will save lives

(LISTEN): Mid-Missouri lawmaker predicts I-70 expansion plan will save lives

State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on March 21, 2023 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

A state lawmaker who represents three mid-Missouri counties says the massive I-70 expansion project is critical to his district. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) represents Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties.


“Big, big, big for our area. Like I say, our commerce goes down (Interstate 70). I mean, it’s just a big deal. And I’m so thankful that we got it done, so thankful,” Haden says.

Representative Haden has lost hospitals in Mexico and in Fulton and he says that people die if I-70 is clogged. Haden, who chairs the House Healthcare Reform Committee, predicts the I-70 expansion plan will save lives.

“It’s an important aspect for all of the state and all of the country. But in my district, this is a lifeblood. This will save a lot of lives,” says Haden.

Governor Mike Parson has signed bipartisan legislation allocating $2.8 billion in funding to six-lane and rebuild I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. The project will begin with the Columbia to Kingdom City stretch.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer