(LISTEN): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says he’s filed 28 lawsuits against President Joe Biden. General Bailey joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that Missouri vs. Biden will be in circuit court this week. Bailey describes the case as the most important First Amendment case in a generation. He also discussed abortion and his office’s cold case unit. The unit helped secure the recent conviction of Kirby King for the 1987 Franklin County murder of Karla Delcour. General Bailey praises the cold case unit’s multiple prosecutors, saying they have a combined experience of hundreds of years: