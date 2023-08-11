(LISTEN): Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn discusses state fair on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn describes the state fair in Sedalia as the largest family reunion for agriculture. Director Chinn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, praising opening day’s weather and turnout. She tells listeners there was great weather, great attendance and lots of smiles. Director Chinn says less than 200 tickets remain for next Thursday’s big Governor’s ham breakfast at the Nucor pavilion. She also says hunger is an issue that Missouri’s farmers and ranchers continue to address. The drive to food kids event is Tuesday in Sedalia. Director Chinn says more than 800 FFA students will be on the fairgrounds, aiming to pack more than 150,000 meals. Director Chinn and 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth also discussed the “candy bacon” offered at the popular Pork Place restaurant: