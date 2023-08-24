(LISTEN): Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) central district engineer Michelle Watkins discusses Jefferson City’s tri-level on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s governor has called on the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to redesign Jefferson City’s aging tri-level. It was the scene of the August 15 tractor trailer crash and fuel spill that closed busy southbound Highway 54 for five hours, tying up traffic for thousands of commuters and truckers. MoDOT central district engineer Michelle Watkins joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that the tri-level has been identified by MoDOT as a transportation need for some time. Ms. Watkins says it would cost about $40-million to redesign and replace the aging tri-level, but she says it would need to be done in conjunction with improvements on the Rex Whitton Expressway. That would cost an additional $53-million. Ms. Watkins tells listeners MoDOT currently doesn’t have the funding for either project: