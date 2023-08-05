(LISTEN): Missouri House Veterans Committee chairman Rep. Griffith discusses veto session and Mokane flooding on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) signed an approximately $51-billion state operating budget this summer. He also issued 201 line-item vetoes totaling about $555-million, including many projects in GOP legislative districts. State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City), who chairs the Missouri House Veterans Committee, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” Friday and tells listeners that the 111 Missouri House Republicans will hold their summer caucus this month in Branson, where they will discuss September’s veto session. Representative Griffith also discussed the flooding in Callaway County, which has closed busy Highway 94. He wants to see the state be more proactive on highways like 94. Chairman Griffith also expresses disappointment that the GOP-controlled Missouri Legislature failed to pass a veteran suicide bill in 2023: