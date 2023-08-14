(LISTEN): Missouri’s commodity groups and farmers raising awareness of hunger

Hundreds of FFA members from across Missouri will be at the state fairgrounds for Tuesday’s Missouri Farmers Care food drive.

State Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that one in seven Missouri children is food insecure.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Chinn-Fair-1.mp3

“We will have more than 800 FFA students on the (state) fairgrounds. Their goal is to pack 150,000 meals that will be divided up between the six regional food banks in Missouri,” Chinn says.

Tomorrow’s gate admission is $2, with a minimum donation of two cans of food.

Battling hunger is a top priority for Missouri’s commodity groups and for the state’s farmers and ranchers. Director Chinn tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that she’s impressed with the commitment shown by the FFA students.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Chinn-Fair-2.mp3

“And the fact that Missouri FFA students want to help their own I think is an amazing statement. These kids give up one of their last days of summer to come do a service project. And they come with big smiles and they always walk away feeling good with what they have done that day at the fair,” says Chinn.

Director Chinn tells listeners that Bootheel-based Martin Rice is donating all of the rice to go into the food’s packing, saying that’s a huge commitment. Martin Rice is headquartered in southeast Missouri’s Bernie.

The state fair is continuing today with Missouri Farm Bureau/Farm Family Day. The weather is dry and cooler, with highs expected to be about 78. There are also free tram rides today, compliments of the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.

Click here to listen to the full “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” interview with Director Chinn.