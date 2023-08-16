(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor discusses I-70 expansion, NIL and Jefferson City’s tri-level on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Jefferson City Police say Tuesday morning’s crash involving an overturned tractor trailer on the tri-level closed southbound Highway 54 traffic for five hours. The crash impacted the commute for thousands of motorists, preventing some from getting to work for a few hours. We’ve received listener complaints about the tri-level’s design. Missouri Governor Mike Parson tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) should consider redesigning the tri-level. The governor tells listeners that we’re going into a different era and that MoDOT has done of a good job of responding to his call for them to push the envelope. Governor Parson also praises two bipartisan bills that he signed into law on Tuesday in Columbia: the I-70 expansion bill and NIL legislation. Governor Parson tells listeners that six-laning I-70 statewide will boost safety and the economy: