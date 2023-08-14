(LISTEN): Mizzou’s chancellor focusing on new reactor and curing cancer

The Comobuz publisher is impressed with UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, who’s also serving as Mizzou’s chancellor in Columbia.

40-year newspaper veteran Mike Murphy describes President Choi as incredible.



“The sense of confidence that he says in what he’s talking about and his ability to just feel like he can tell you what’s on his mind is quite extraordinary. You do not run into that very much,” Murphy says.

Mr. Murphy appeared on Saturday morning's "CEO Roundtable" program on 939 the Eagle.

President Choi is in his seventh year. One of his main goals is to build a new and larger research reactor in Columbia. President Choi’s aim is to help cure cancer. Mizzou vice chancellor Sarah Chinniah told Columbia-area business leaders this summer that building a new and larger research reactor in Columbia is critical to ensuring a lifetime supply of isotopes needed to diagnose heart disease and to detect and treat cancer.

The current MU Research Reactor (MURR) was built in 1966 and is licensed through 2037. It operates 52 weeks a year, 24-hours a day, six-point-five days a week.